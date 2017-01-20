Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that national carrier Air India has blocked him on Twitter citing no reasons. “Look what I found, quite by chance. I’ve been blocked by @airindiain,” tweeted Abdullah with a screenshot of the same.

Look what I found, quite by chance. I've been blocked by @airindiain. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Tqonse5Q1H — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 20, 2017

Abdullah, however, did not reveal any possible reasons for Air India to block to him. Also, there is no official word from the airline on the matter.

While there are no recent conversations between Abdullah and Air India on Twitter, a search revealed some old tweets, dating back to December 2015, where he had questioned the logic behind serving only vegetarian food on flights and also thrashed the “callous” Air India ground staff.

Omar Abdullah vs Air India: Old Tweets

(Image: Screenshot/News18.com)

According to a recent report by aviation insights company Flight Stats, the worst 10 international airlines of 2016 featured Air India and had ranked it at number three.