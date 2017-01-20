Air India Blocks Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Twitter; No One Knows Why
While there are no recent conversations between Abdullah and Air India on Twitter, a search revealed some old tweets, dating back to December 2015. (Representative image: Reuters)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that national carrier Air India has blocked him on Twitter citing no reasons. “Look what I found, quite by chance. I’ve been blocked by @airindiain,” tweeted Abdullah with a screenshot of the same.
Look what I found, quite by chance. I've been blocked by @airindiain. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Tqonse5Q1H
— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 20, 2017
Abdullah, however, did not reveal any possible reasons for Air India to block to him. Also, there is no official word from the airline on the matter.
While there are no recent conversations between Abdullah and Air India on Twitter, a search revealed some old tweets, dating back to December 2015, where he had questioned the logic behind serving only vegetarian food on flights and also thrashed the “callous” Air India ground staff.
Omar Abdullah vs Air India: Old Tweets
(Image: Screenshot/News18.com)
According to a recent report by aviation insights company Flight Stats, the worst 10 international airlines of 2016 featured Air India and had ranked it at number three.
Recommended For You
- LFW 2017: Sneak Peek Into Monisha Jaising's Opening, Anita Dongre's Finale Show
- Amazon Removes Mahatma Gandhi Chappal Recalling Sushma Swaraj's Warning
- HIL 2017: Sardar Singh Confident of Winning India's Premier Hockey Tournament
- Sasikala No Replacement, Won't Last Long, Says Jayalalithaa's Biographer
- Saina Nehwal Storms Into Malaysia Masters Semifinals