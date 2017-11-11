Air Pollution: Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers [VIDEO]
Dr. Vivek Nangia, Director & Head, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital busts some myths around air pollution and air purifiers.
PM2.5 particles only constitutes 25 percent of the air. So, a low PM2.5 meter reading inside a room doesn’t necessarily mean you are breathing good air. (Image: News18.com)
There is very little citizens can do to check the pollution levels outdoors but air purifier could come handy to offer a gulp of fresh air at least inside homes. People at large are still sceptical about buying an air purifier as they doubt the actual usefulness, but for some households installing an air purifier is the least they can do.
Dr. Vivek Nangia, Director & Head, Pulmonology, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Fortis Hospital in an exclusive interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18.com busts some myths around air pollution and air purifiers in this video.
WATCH VIDEO: Air Pollution | Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers
Air purifiers are very simple devices and there is no visible results to judge which air purifier is better than the other. Also, Air Quality Index (AQI) is way more than just measuring PM2.5 and PM10 particles. PM2.5 particles only constitutes 25 percent of the air. So, a low PM2.5 meter reading inside a room doesn’t necessarily mean you are breathing good air. There are other components like dust, soot, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, viruses, VOCs, sulphur, carbon, etc. which are equally responsible for diseases. READ FULL STORY
