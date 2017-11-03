Airtel Announces iPhone X Sale on Online Store

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone X in India, Bharti Airtel has announced that the Apple flagship will go on sale on Airtel’s newly launched Online Store starting 6.00 pm, November 3, 2017. Airtel’s Online Store will be amongst the select digital platforms in India to retail iPhone X. iPhone X on Airtel’s Online Store will be available exclusively to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last. Airtel also promises to deliver the device free of charge to customers’ doorstep.Airtel Prepaid and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid to be eligible for the purchase and can choose from a range of plans. iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 102,000. Customers purchasing iPhone X using Citibank Credit Cards will get a cashback of Rs 10,000. The cashback offer will be available between 6.00 pm, November 3, 2017 and 7.00 am, November 4, 2017. Airtel’s Online Store accepts digital payments through leading credit cards and debit cards, net banking, Airtel Payments Bank and other leading platforms.Apple iPhone X comes with Face-ID technology for security, a bezel-less Super-Retina display, wireless charging and Apple's latest A11 Bionic processor which supports machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming, thanks to its neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that as per Apple, delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple. In terms of optics, the iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, there is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.Airtel’s Online Store launch is part of Project Next – Airtel’s digital innovation program. Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores under Project Next to launch several digital initiatives to improve upon Airtel customer experience.