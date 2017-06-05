Airtel Business Launches Digital Platform For Emerging Businesses

Airtel Business, the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, has rolled out a dedicated digital platform to serve the growing connectivity, communication and collaboration requirements of emerging businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SME) and start-ups, a company statement said here on Monday.

"Emerging enterprises are a key growth driver for the economy. Airtel, with its nationwide reach and enterprise solutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the segment. Our new digital platform will help the enterprises get quick and easy access to our connectivity solutions, resulting in a speedier deployment and business scale up for them," said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO, Airtel Business.

With growing digitisation, emerging businesses are looking at connectivity solutions that are available/activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements. Airtel Business aims to address the needs of this segment with its wide product portfolio that is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country, the statement said.

The statement said emerging businesses can now discover and buy connectivity plans in three easy steps -- select a plan most suited for them, pin their location to check feasibility and place an order.

"This eliminates multiple layers of traditional processes to offer a fast and convenient way to identify connectivity solutions bringing down the total time required to order and deploy a solution by up to 70 per cent," the statement said.