Airtel ‘GST Advantage’ For Small Businesses Launched to Enable Digital GST Return Filing

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of India’s largest telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), today launched Airtel GST Advantage – a solution specifically designed to enable small businesses and start-ups to file their GST returns digitally. Launched in partnership with ClearTax, Airtel GST Advantage is being offered free to all existing Airtel Business customers. In order to avail the services, the users need to register on www.airtel.in/gst-advantageThrough the Airtel GST Advantage the customers can avail the following features:• Free and secure access to the GST Network via ClearTax: Airtel has partnered with ClearTax to enable digital submission of returns by companies. With Airtel GST Advantage, customers can access ClearTax’s services free of charge. In other words, ClearTax’s GST software and platform will be available to Airtel customers without the subscription fee. This access to ClearTax is available till March 31, 2018.All Airtel customers will have access to Airtel’s newly launched GST Advantage Helpdesk between 8.00 am and 8.00 pm on all weekdays. The Helpdesk will be managed by GST experts who will be available to advise Airtel customers on any query relating to GST. Airtel has also published a GST knowledge bank to empower all Airtel Business customers with an in-depth information about GST.Airtel GST Advantage will also enable customers to upload their returns without the bandwidth charges. With GST Advantage, businesses will get free additional data with any Airtel corporate connection or device, to help them file returns.