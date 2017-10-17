Airtel, HPCL Join Hands For Digital Payments in Telangana, Andhra

Customers of Airtel Payments Bank can now make digital payments for fuel purchase at 1,500 HPCL fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The announcement was made during the inauguration of an HPCL fuel station as banking point in the Manikonda HPCL fuel station in Hyderabad on Monday. These cashless payments can be made via smartphones (MyAirtel App) as well as feature phones (USSD) and no transaction fee is charged on these payments from customers, said a company statement.All Airtel Payments Bank customers would also be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these fuel stations, like opening new accounts, making cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transferring money. This will add to the depth and reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail-based network that leverages over 40,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points in the state, it added.