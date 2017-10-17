Airtel, HPCL Join Hands For Digital Payments in Telangana, Andhra
These cashless payments can be made via smartphones (MyAirtel App) as well as feature phones (USSD) and no transaction fee is charged on these payments from customers, said a company statement.
Airtel, HPCL Join Hands For Digital Payments in Telangana, Andhra. (Image: Reuters)
Customers of Airtel Payments Bank can now make digital payments for fuel purchase at 1,500 HPCL fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The announcement was made during the inauguration of an HPCL fuel station as banking point in the Manikonda HPCL fuel station in Hyderabad on Monday. These cashless payments can be made via smartphones (MyAirtel App) as well as feature phones (USSD) and no transaction fee is charged on these payments from customers, said a company statement.
All Airtel Payments Bank customers would also be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these fuel stations, like opening new accounts, making cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transferring money. This will add to the depth and reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail-based network that leverages over 40,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points in the state, it added.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
All Airtel Payments Bank customers would also be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these fuel stations, like opening new accounts, making cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transferring money. This will add to the depth and reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail-based network that leverages over 40,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points in the state, it added.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Service Station Fraud Caught on Cam, Only 'Wash' Given as 'Full Service'
- Mulq: Rishi Kapoor's Intriguing First Look Is Out
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?