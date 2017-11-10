Airtel Launches India’s first Telecom Infra Project Community Lab
TIP is a global initiative founded by Facebook, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Nokia and SK Telecom to create a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.
Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of India’s first Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Community Lab. Airtel is amongst the early members of TIP – a global initiative founded by Facebook, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Nokia and SK Telecom to create a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.
Airtel is demonstrating its commitment to TIP’s efforts by converting a part of its engineering centre for Network Excellence in Manesar (Gurgaon) - its lab for validation and demonstration of new technologies and solutions - into a TIP Community Lab. The fully equipped state-of-the-art facility will be used by TIP project group members to create innovative solutions for telecom networks.
Founded in February 2016, TIP is an engineering-focused initiative driven by operators, suppliers, integrators, and startups to disaggregate the traditional network deployment approach. The community’s collective aim is to collaborate on new technologies, examine new business approaches and spur new investments into the telecom space.
