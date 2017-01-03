Airtel Launches 'V-Fiber' Broadband Services in Indore

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of ‘V-Fiber’ in Indore. ‘V-Fiber’ is based on Vectorization - Europe’s fixed broadband technology – and as per the company, will deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps over Airtel’s existing broadband footprint in the city.

‘V-Fiber’ will enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads in a multi-device environment (over Wi-Fi).

‘V-Fiber’ is a green technology and there is no new wiring, drilling etc. required at an existing customer’s premises. One simply needs to upgrade to a new ‘V-Fiber’ modem.

Existing Airtel broadband customers can upgrade to ‘V-Fiber’ speeds at no extra monthly cost.

If they are not happy with the service within one month, Airtel ‘claims’ to refund the activation charges and the respective amount will be adjusted in the next bill cycle.

Airtel is offering 3 months unlimited offer for its news customers.

myHome Rewards

Airtel’s ‘myHome Rewards’ program provides free additional data benefit of 5GB per month for every other Airtel service connection – postpaid mobile or digital TV (DTH) – within the home/family.

Customers can avail this offer for their existing as well as new Airtel postpaid mobile and digital TV connections.

Unlimited free voice calls

Airtel also offers unlimited free voice calling for all its broadband customers.

The facility is now available across broadband plans and customers can make unlimited free voice calls to any network across the country at no extra cost.

