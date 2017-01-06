Airtel Launches V-Fiber in Hyderabad For Digital Homes

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of ‘V-Fiber’ in Hyderabad, to offer superfast broadband to its customers. ‘V-Fiber’ is based on Vectorization - Europe’s No. 1 fixed broadband technology – and will deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps over Airtel’s existing broadband footprint in the city.

‘V-Fiber’ will transform the home broadband for Airtel customers with promises superfast data speeds and enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads in a multi-device environment (over Wi-Fi).

‘V-Fiber’ is a green technology and there is no new wiring, drilling etc. required at an existing customer’s premises. One simply needs to upgrade to a new ‘V-Fiber’ modem.

Existing Airtel broadband customers can upgrade to ‘V-Fiber’ speeds to enjoy superfast data speeds at no extra monthly cost.

Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, CEO – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel Limited said, “We are delighted to bring ‘V-Fiber’ to our customers in Hyderabad, as part of our endeavour to deliver best-in-class broadband experience to users. With ‘V-Fiber’, we are all set to offer an altogether transformed experience on our future-ready network to the digitally savvy homes.

If they are not happy with the service within one month, Airtel will refund the activation charges and the amount will be adjusted in the next bill cycle. New customers can avail the 3-month unlimited offer and subsequently choose exciting V-Fiber plans starting from Rs 650.

Existing and new customers can register their requests on their website.