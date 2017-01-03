Airtel Offers Free 4G Data For 12 Months

Bharti Airtel today announced that it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G.

The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network.

Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer.

This offer will be available across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017.

Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select Prepaid and Postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits.

Commenting on the newly launched offer, Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high-speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”

