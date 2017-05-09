Airtel Rides with Ola to Offer Digital Services

In a bid to co-create an ecosystem to address the country's growing communication and mobility needs, Airtel and Ola on Monday announced a strategic partnership to offer several digital services to their customers.

Airtel Payments Banks will now integrate with Ola app to offer convenient digital payments solutions to customers for their rides.

Ola Money will be integrated as a digital payment solution within MyAirtel App and the Airtel website to enable recharge of Airtel prepaid mobile/DTH and payment of Airtel mobile/broadband bills through Ola Money.

"Ola will also benefit from Airtel's extensive retail network and our integrated suite of world-class connectivity solutions for businesses that help them drive growth through better efficiency," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India & South Asia) Bharti Airtel.

Airtel retail points will now assist customers looking to book an Ola ride through kiosks in these locations.

The partnership will also have Airtel and Ola build content solutions for the customers of Ola Play, the connected car platform for ridesharing.

"Airtel will integrate its offerings across payments, content, PoS networks and more with Ola's offerings for its large customer and partner base," added Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder at Ola.

Airtel will also facilitate migration of the Ola devices to Airtel 4G network.