Airtel Rolls Out New Version of The Airtel TV App

Bharti Airtel, Indian telecommunications services provider has launched a new version of its Airtel TV app with a new user interface. Airtel TV app now aims to deliver over 300 LIVE TV channels, including 29 HD channels, to go with 6000 plus movies and popular shows. A large catalogue of regional content has also been incorporated to cater to the preferences of regional customers.Airtel also announced that the entire content catalogue on Airtel TV is available to its Postpaid and Prepaid users on a free subscription basis till June 2018. Airtel customers simply need to download and install the Airtel TV app on their smartphones and enjoy the experience. Airtel TV app is available for iOS and Android platforms.Currently, Airtel TV has partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ, with several more. Airtel TV’s portfolio of 300 plus live tv channels includes offerings across GEC, Movies, News and Infotainment genres from the stables of Zee, Sony, NDTV, Gemini, Sun TV and others according to the company.As per as company claims, users can choose from over 6000 Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, Indian Regional films plus a host of Indian and International TV shows.The app now offers content in 15 languages – English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odia, French and Urdu.