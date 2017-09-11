Airtel Takes On Reliance Jio With 4G VoLTE Launch in Mumbai

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Mumbai. Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will offer customers HD quality voice calls along with faster call set up time.Airtel VoLTE will be available on popular 4G/LTE enabled mobile devices, which must have a Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits.“What truly differentiates Airtel VoLTE is the seamless connectivity enabled by Airtel’s wide 4G network coverage. Even in the case of non-availability of 4G, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times. Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress,” claims the company.1. Check mobile device compatibility at www.airtel.in/volte. Airtel has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility. More models will keep getting added to this list.2. Upgrade the mobile device’s operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer.3. Ensure the device has a Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM by visiting the nearest Airtel store.4. Enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/volteCustomers with dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”.Some of the popular device models compatible with Airtel VoLTE – iPhone SE / 6 /6plus/ 6S / 6S plus/7/7plus; Samsung J700 / A800/J2 Pro/J2 2016; Xiaomi MiMax Prime / Redmi Note 4 / Mimax / Mi5; Gionee A1, Oppo F3 plus.Airtel has also deployed 4G Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology in Mumbai that enables data speeds of up to 135 Mbps by combining spectrum capacities in 2300 Mhz (TD LTE) and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE).