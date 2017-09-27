AKAI Launches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV For Rs 59,990

AKAI India has expanded its consumer electronics product portfolio with the launch of a new 126cm (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in India. Priced at Rs 59,990, the 50-inch Smart TV by AKAI operates on the latest version of Android and comes with an in-built AKAI App Store. It carries a 1.5GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. Following the re-launch of the brand in India in October last year, AKAI’s vision is to bring in the hallmark of Japanese technology offering rich user-friendly features bringing to life every imagery in its most pristine and vivid form.The in-built AKAI Store on the Smart LED TV serves as an entertainment hub and gives the users complete access to various Apps & entertainment content. The key features include inbuilt internet connectivity that allows consumers to surf through the websites, watch video on demand, stay connected on various social media platforms and play games on the app store.Commenting on the launch, Anurag Sharma, Director, AKAI India said, “With this launch, we have now all the models starting from 24-inch to 50-inch. We have also tried to capture growing urban population through our offerings in smart range. This has made us ready for the upcoming festival season where we expect good sales.”The smart TV is loaded with features like In-Built Wi-Fi, Smart TV, A+ Grade Panel, 16.7 Million Rich Colors, USB Ports, Turbo Sound and a Wide Viewing Angle.