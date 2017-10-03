AKAI Launches 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV For Rs 59,990

AKAI India has expanded its consumer electronics product portfolio with the launch of 126 cm (50 inches) 4K ULTRA HD Smart LED TV in India. Priced at MRP Rs. 59,990, the 50-inch Smart TV is the future of TV with trusted Japanese technology. The Smart TV operates on the latest version of Android with in-built AKAI App Store. It has 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB ROM.The 4K ULTRA HD Smart LED TV comes with a sleek design with in-built AKAI Store, an entertainment hub at the consumers’ fingertips, giving a complete access to various Apps & entertainment content. Consumers will get unlimited access to their favorite content at the AKAI store whenever & wherever they feel like.The key features include inbuilt internet connectivity that allows consumers to surf through the websites, watch video on demand, stay socially connected and play games on the app store. The smart TV aims offer the best in class panels for high performance, error-free resolution, reliability, colour scheme, durability, brightness and contrast for a totally redefining viewing experience.