Alibaba Appoints Jack Huang as Mobile Business Group President

Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group on Friday announced that Jack Huang, President of Overseas Business of Alibaba Mobile Business Group has been elevated as the group's President.

"The recent restructuring in leadership team is a step forward for the group to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for us in strategic markets such as India, Indonesia and Russia," said Yongfu Yu, Partner of Alibaba Group and Chairman & CEO of Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group, in a statement.

During his term, Huang, as head of UCWeb's International Business Department, led UC Browser, the flagship product of UCWeb, to become one of the world's top three mobile browsers with over 420 million global monthly active users (MAUs).

He also helped the company successfully gain over 100 million MAUs for its strategic product UC News only nine months after its launch in key global markets.

Under Jack's leadership, the company has been working to bring the global mobile internet to an era of "GUF" (Google, UCWeb and Facebook).

"UCWeb is experiencing rapid growth in its international user base and is taking giant leaps in digital transformation and high-quality digital content consumption in not just in China but also prominent markets like India, Indonesia and Russia," added Huang.

