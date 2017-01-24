»
Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates on Strong Single Day Sales

Alibaba's revenue was 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 50.10 billion yuan(Photo: AP)

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 54 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped mainly by higher sales during its Single's Day shopping event.

Alibaba's revenue was 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 50.10 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Alibaba's core e-commerce business increased 45 percent, more than the 41 percent jump in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased 43 percent to $2.57 billion, or $1 per share.

