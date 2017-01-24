Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates on Strong Single Day Sales
Alibaba's revenue was 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 50.10 billion yuan(Photo: AP)
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 54 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped mainly by higher sales during its Single's Day shopping event.
Alibaba's revenue was 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 50.10 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Also read: China Takes Down 5,500 Porn, Violent Apps
Revenue from Alibaba's core e-commerce business increased 45 percent, more than the 41 percent jump in the previous quarter.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased 43 percent to $2.57 billion, or $1 per share.
Recommended For You
- Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999
- Jackie Chan Keeps His Word, Meets Salman Khan During His Visit To India
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Challenges the Khan Supremacy in Bollywood
- Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa Reacts To Karan Johar's Comment On Her Wedding
- Saina Nehwal And Yuvraj Singh's Twitter Chat Is All About Mutual Admiration