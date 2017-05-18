ALT Balaji, Ola Play Partner For In-Car Entertainment For Ola Users

ALTBalaji and Ola Play join hands to provide entertainment on the go. Through this collaboration, a preview of ALTBalaji’s original and exclusive shows will be available to Ola Play customers across the country.

Ola users will be able to access a collection of original shows produced and curated by ALTBalaji which customers can control through their smartphones as well as a device mounted at the back of the seat.

Present in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, ALTBalaji aims to engage with Ola customers through this partnership.

Also read: Google I/O 2017: Google Shifts Focus to Google Assistant, Apps, AI

ALTBalaji also aims to create 250+ hrs of original content this year for its viewers across the world.

Powered by proprietary in-car and cloud technologies from Ola, Ola Play brings advanced car controls and choice of personalised content for its customers.

ALTBalaji was launched on April 16, 2017, with 5 original shows and the app will unveil new shows every fortnight for its viewers to watch.

The list of artists working with ALT Balaji comprises of Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Rao, Hansal Mehta, Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Sameer Soni, Yudhishtar Urs, Dipannita Sharma Atwal, and more.

Also read: ExtraTorrent Shuts Down Permanently