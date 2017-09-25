Amazon Affiliate to Buy $27.6 Million Stake in Retailer Shoppers Stop
Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a foreign portfolio investor, will subscribe to about 4.4 million shares, equivalent to an about 5 percent stake, in the Indian retailer at 407.78 rupees apiece on a preferential basis, Shoppers Stop
Amazon Affiliate to Buy $27.6 Million Stake in Retailer Shoppers Stop
An affiliate of Amazon.com has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing. Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a foreign portfolio investor, will subscribe to about 4.4 million shares, equivalent to an about 5 percent stake, in the Indian retailer at 407.78 rupees apiece on a preferential basis, Shoppers Stop told the stock exchanges late on Saturday.
On Friday, Shoppers Stop shares had closed 3 percent lower at 418.10 rupees on the National Stock Exchange. The Amazon affiliate will not take a board position, Shoppers Stop, which operates large department stores and other retail outlets, said in the filing.
