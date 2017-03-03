Amazon Blames Human Error for Cloud-service Disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
An incorrect command led to the removal of a larger set of servers than intended, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.
The disruption in the company's Simple Storage Service, or Amazon S3, lasted for more than 3-1/2 hours and impacted sending and receiving clients' data.
The company said it will make changes to improve the recovery time of its key S3 subsystems.
