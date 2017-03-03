  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Amazon Blames Human Error for Cloud-service Disruption

Reuters

Updated: March 3, 2017, 9:07 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Amazon Blames Human Error for Cloud-service Disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients. (Image: Amazon India)

Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.

Read more: Idea Money App Gets Revamped Design and Features

An incorrect command led to the removal of a larger set of servers than intended, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Read more: Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Price and Specifications in Pictures

 

The disruption in the company's Simple Storage Service, or Amazon S3, lasted for more than 3-1/2 hours and impacted sending and receiving clients' data.

Read more: OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage

The company said it will make changes to improve the recovery time of its key S3 subsystems.

First Published: March 3, 2017, 9:07 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.