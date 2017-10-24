Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amazon Gets 238 Proposals For Second Headquarters

According to a report, the tech giant said on Monday that the proposals span across 54 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2017, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amazon Gets 238 Proposals For Second Headquarters
Amazon Gets 238 Proposals For Second Headquarters (Photo: Reuters)
Commerce and Cloud computing giant Amazon has said it has received 238 proposals from cities and regions vying to host its second headquarters. According to a CNNMoney report, the tech giant said on Monday that the proposals span across 54 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America. Amazon announced plans for a second headquarters in September, sending cities into a frenzy.

The company expects to invest more than $5 billion to build the facility and will create as many as 50,000 "high-paying" jobs. Amazon says the new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, will be a "full equal" to its Seattle campus. The company estimates that its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city's economy. The report said that in order to woo Amazon, cities made elaborate and creative gestures.

While Kansas Mayor Sly James wrote five-star reviews for 1,000 random items on Amazon's website, Tucson sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a giant cactus, and New York City lit up landmarks like the Empire State Building in "Amazon orange".

Don't Miss: Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES