Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 2: Deals on Fitbit Charge 2, Coolpad Note 5 And More

The second day of Amazon ‘Great Indian Sale’ features deals on Fitbit fitness trackers, TCL 4K UHD TVs, Kindle Paperwhite among others. E-commerce giant Amazon India had announced its 'Great Indian Sale’ starting from January 20, Friday. The sale which will continue till January 22, Sunday, will offer popular products with attractive discounts.

Apart from attractive deals, Amazon India is offering bank cash back offers. SBI customers who shop for Rs 4,999 are eligible for a 10 percent cash-back when they shop on their personal computer and a 15 percent (maximum Rs 1,750 cashback at checkout) when they shop on the Amazon App.

Customers opting to go cashless can avail additional cash-back when they pay with SBI credit and debit cards.

Along with bank offers, customers who use Amazon Pay Balance to pay for orders between Rs 250 and Rs 4,999 can avail 10 percent cash-back when they shop on the PC and 15 percent cash-back when they shop on the Amazon App (maximum Rs 750 cashback at checkout).

Top deals to look out for on Day 2 of Amazon Great Indian Sale:

1. Coolpad Note 5 (32GB) for Rs 10,999 along with additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange. Visit here.

(Image: Coolpad India)

2. TCL 139.7 cm (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs 45,990 instead of Rs 48,990. Visit here.

3. Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity Tracker and Sleep Wristband (Large, Blue/Silver) will be available for Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 14,999 between 6 PM and 7 PM. Visit here.

4. Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, Small (Blue/Silver) will be available for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 18,999 between 6 PM and 7 PM. Visit here.

5. Moto G Plus, 4th Gen (16 GB) is available for Rs 11,499 instead of the original price of Rs 13,499. Visit here.

6. Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) is available for Rs 17,499 instead of the original price of Rs 19,999. Visit here.

7. OnePlus 3T (64GB) is available for Rs 29,999 along with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Visit here.

The Kindle Paperwhite. (Image: Amazon India)

8. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999. Visit here.

Apart from these, Amazon India is also featuring a ‘Musafir Offer’ in which 10 people will win all-expense paid trips to Europe for two members from Musafir. Also, Renault will be sponsoring prizes for 10 lucky winners who can each win the popular hatchback Renault Kwid.