Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals on Apple iPhone, Xiaomi, Moto, Honor, Samsung And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is back this year right before the Diwali festive season. The Amazon sale, scheduled for October 4 to October 8, is offering some exciting deals on smartphones and other electronics goods. The e-commerce giant has also put up exchange offers and no cost EMI options along with the discounted rates. Focussing on the technology offerings up for grabs during the sale, here is a list of smartphone deals under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.Moto G5S Plus is up for sale on the Amazon festive sale at a discount of Rs 1000, now costing at Rs 15,999. The variant carries 64GB internal storage along with the highlight of the Moto G5S Plus– the dual camera setup. Another Moto device available at an 18 percent discount is the Moto G5 Plus (32GB), priced at Rs 13,999 in the sale.Recently launched Lenovo K8 Note (64GB) is also seeing a discount of 14 percent on its price and is now available for Rs 11,999. The Lenovo smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup at the back along with a massive 4000 mAh battery.Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Black, 32GB) with 13-megapixel primary camera and 4100 mAh battery is being available at Rs 8499 under the Amazon sale, while the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9499, after a discount of Rs 1500. Another Xiaomi smartphone listed under the sale is the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which gets a discount of Rs 2000, bringing its price down to Rs 14,999.Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro, are also being offered at a discount under the Amazon sale. The Honor 8 Pro gets a Rs 3000 price cut, now retailing at Rs 26,999 while the Honor 8 (4GB, 32GB) is being offered at Rs 14,999, a whopping 48 percent price cut from its original price. The Honor flagship – the Honor 8 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back, a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on-board. Another Honor offering under the sale is the Honor 6X, now retailing at Rs 12,999.Honor 8 Pro competitor, OnePlus 3T is also listed with an exciting discount under the sale. The smartphone is being offered at Rs 24,999, down from its original price of Rs 29,999. This offer is available for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.Samsung’s budget offering – Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is listed under the sale with a 37 percent discount, bringing its price down to Rs 10,590, while Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (32GB) is listed with a 7 percent discount, now retailing at Rs 17,900.The new entrant in the smartphone industry, 10.or has also put up its smartphone offerings on sale, with the 10.or E being priced at Rs 8,999 and the 10.or G priced at Rs 12,999.LG’s full-vision display devices – G6 and Q6 are also put up at discounted rates in the Amazon sale. The budget variant, LG Q6 is being offered at Rs 12,990 after a discount of Rs 4000 while the high-end variant – LG G6 is priced at Rs 33,990.Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 are also up for grabs on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The sale offers the iPhone 7 (32GB) at a price of Rs 39,999 while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 50,999. The Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) is also seeing a 29 percent discount, bringing its price down to Rs 20,999. The most affordable Apple smartphone – Apple iPhone SE is priced at Rs 18,999 under the Amazon sale.Other Apple products listed with a discount on the website are Apple MacBook Air (13,3-inch) for Rs 54,990 and the Apple Watch Series 2 for Rs 27,999.Interestingly, Apple has also put up offers on the recently launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 8 (64GB) is being offered at Rs 61,990 as opposed to its launch price of Rs 64,000 while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 74,999, after a Rs 2000 discount, under the sale. The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB variant is also seeing a Rs 3000 off and is now priced at Rs 69,989 under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.The Amazon sale is also offering exchange offers and no cost EMIs options with almost all of these smartphone deals.