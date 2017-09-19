Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics And More

Amazon India has announced the Great Indian Festival sale on the e-commerce website starting from tomorrow. The sale will commence early for Amazon Prime members, starting at 12 noon on September 20, 2017. For the rest of the users, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin from 12 am on September 21 and will go on till 11:59 pm on September 24. The sale boasts of offers and discounts on various categories such as Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Large appliances like Washing Machines, TVs, Air conditioners, Refrigerators, Laptops & Tablets and more.Here is a list of discounts which will be up for sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.• Amazon Exclusive Mi Max 2 32GB at INR 12,999• Prime Exclusive RedMi 4 & RedMi 4A sale• By one, Get one free! Buy a TCL 65 inches 4K UHD LED Smart TV and get a TCL 32 inches TV free at INR 94,990• BPL 25 L Convection Microwave Oven at INR 7,990• Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker at 30% off at INR 10499• Offers up to INR 5,000 on Kindle e-readers• INR 500 off on FireTV stick + additional INR 499 cashback for Prime members• Up to INR 10,000 off on LG, Voltas & Carrier ACs• Up to 35% off on Washing Machines from Samsung, BPL, IFB, Bosch & Haier• Up to 30% off on Samsung, LG & Whirlpool Refrigerators and Microwaves from IFB, LG and Samsung• Up to 60% off Chimneys from Hindware, Elica and Faber• Up to 40% Off on TVs, No Cost EMI and up to INR 20,000/- off on exchange of TVs• Exchange offers up to INR 10,000 on Refrigerators and Washing Machines• No Cost EMI offers on Washing Machines & Refrigerators starting as low as INR 900/month onwards across all major credit cards + Bajaj Finserv cards• Buy one, get one offer - Buy a BPL 7.5Kg fully automatic washing machine for INR 18,490 & get a BPL 20L solo microwave free; Buy an IFB 7Kg fully automatic washing machine for INR 26,990 & get an IFB 17L solo microwave free• Amazon Exclusive - BPL Microwave Ovens starting at INR 3,790 onwards; IFB microwave ovens starting at INR 4,500 onwards• Amazon Exclusive - LG Inverter Split ACs at INR 1080/month onwards; Voltas Split & Window Air Conditioners - Starting at INR 1100/month onwards; Kenstar 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC at INR 960/month• Bundle offers to convert TVs to Smart TVs by using Fire TV Stick• Up to 40% off on mobile phones - Top offers from, Apple, Samsung, Oneplus, Xiaomi, Moto, LG, SONY, Panasonic, Bose, JBL, HP, Dell, Canon and many others• 160 smartphone and over 100 electronics available as Amazon Exclusives• Launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 (32 GB), Mi Fitness Band, HP Sprocket Printer and other launches from brands like Samsung and Apple• Special stores like the Half-Price Electronics Store (Min. 50% Off) and Min. 15,000 off stores to allow deal seekers to discover top discounts• Up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top Audio Brands including 40% off on Bose QC 25 Headphones• Up to 55% off and No Cost EMI offers on Cameras & Accessories• Up to 40% off on wearables with the range starting as low as INR 1,300• Up to 15,000 off on Laptops, exchange and No cost EMI offers• Up to 45% off on Tablets, exchange offers applicable• Up to 60% off on storage devices• Minimum 30% off on popular games• Minimum 40% off on bestselling software• Minimum INR 1,800 off on PS4 consoles• HTC Vive - Flat INR 12,000 off on HTC Vive• Flat INR 3,740 off on Tally ERP 9 Silver• Up to 25% Off on Byju's learning• 2,388, INR 1,499 for Kindle Unlimited 12 months plan + ₹100 Cashback for Prime customers.• Up to INR 4,500 off on Kindle e-readers• Customers who purchase e-reader and device cover together will also get additional content promo offer up to INR 2000 (INR 500 on Kindle and INR 2000 on Paperwhite)• Customers will also be able to purchase all Kindle devices at Zero Cost EMI on all credit cards during Diwali ART• Flat 75% off on eBooks including bestselling titles from Indian & international authors and books in Indian languages• Flat INR 500 off on FireTV Stick