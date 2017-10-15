Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Smartphone Deals on Nokia, OnePlus, Apple, Moto And More

Amazon India has started with its Great Indian Festival Sale to mark the festive season of Diwali. The e-commerce giant kick-started the sale on Saturday and will be hosting it until 11:59 pm on October 17. During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon India is offering discounts, coupled with exchange offers and additional cashback on a range of products. Here we have handpicked certain deals on smartphones that can really take a load off your pockets while probably being your best buy this Diwali. This list has been made across different smartphone brands and price brackets.Moto G5S Plus has been listed on the Amazon festive sale with a discount of Rs 1000 and hence, now is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 64GB internal storage variant. The highlight of the Moto G5S Plus is its primary dual camera setup.Moto G5 Plus (32GB) is also available at an 18 percent discount under the sale and is now priced at Rs 13,999. A similar discount can be seen on the Moto G5 3GB RAM variant which is now available for Rs 10,999.Recently launched Lenovo K8 Note (64GB) is also seeing a discount of 14 percent on its price and is now available for Rs 11,999. The Lenovo smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup at the back along with a massive 4000 mAh battery.Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Black, 32GB) with 13-megapixel primary camera and 4100 mAh battery is being available at Rs 8499 under the Amazon sale, while the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9499, after a discount of Rs 1500. Another Xiaomi smartphone listed under the sale is the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (32GB), which gets a discount of Rs 2000, bringing its price down to Rs 12,999.Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro can also be purchased at a discounted rate under the Amazon great Indian Festival Sale. The Honor 8 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB Memory) gets a Rs 3000 price cut, now retailing at Rs 26,999 while the Honor 8 (4GB, 32GB) is being offered at Rs 14,999, after a 48 percent price cut from its original launch price. The Honor flagship – the Honor 8 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back as a highlight.Another Honor offering under the sale is the Honor 6X, which is now retailing at Rs 9,999 for the 32GB memory variant and Rs 11,999 for the 64GB memory option.OnePlus 3T is also listed with an exciting discount under the sale. The smartphone is being offered at Rs 24,999, down from its original price of Rs 29,999. This offer is available for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. In addition to this, Amazon is also offering a Rs 2000 exchange offer and No Cost EMI option on the OnePlus smartphone.Meanwhile, OnePlus 5 has been put up for sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale but without any discount. The smartphone is being made available along with a Rs 4,000 exchange offer and No Cost EMI.Samsung’s budget offering – Samsung On 5 Pro is listed under the sale with a 19 percent discount, bringing its price down to Rs 6,490, while Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is listed with a 20 percent discount and is now retailing at Rs 7,590.Similarly, Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is seeing a 25 percent discount and can be bought at a price of Rs 18,990.Nokia 6 is the top budget offering by the recently revived company and Amazon is offering more than Rs 2,000 discount on the same during its sale. The Nokia 6 32GB variant is being made available at a price of Rs 14,999, as opposed to its original price of Rs 17,199.Nokia 8 with its dual 13MP camera setup is also up for purchase during the sale and carries exchange offers (up to Rs 10,000) and No Cost EMI options.LG’s full-vision display devices – G6 and Q6 are also put up at discounted rates in the Amazon sale. The budget variant, LG Q6 is being offered at Rs 12,990 after a discount of Rs 4000 while the high-end variant – LG G6 is priced at Rs 33,990.Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 are also up for grabs on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The sale offers the iPhone 7 (32GB) at a price of Rs 38,999 while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999. The Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) is also seeing a 19 percent discount, bringing its price down to Rs 23,999. The most affordable Apple smartphone – Apple iPhone SE is priced at Rs 17,999 under the Amazon sale.The Amazon sale is also offering exchange offers and no cost EMIs options with most of these smartphone deals.