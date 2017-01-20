Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on OnePlus 3T, Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo Z2 Plus And More

E-commerce giant Amazon India is back with its 'Great Indian Sale’ starting from January 20, Friday. The sale which will continue till January 22, Sunday, will offer popular products with attractive discounts.

The first day of the Amazon Great Indian Sale features deals on smartphones like the Moto G5 Plus (16GB), Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB), Xiaomi Redmi 3SPrime and OnePlus 3T (64GB). Additionally, Amazon India is also offering discounts on Samsung refrigerators and LED TVs, Kindle Paperwhite and Canon EOS 1200D among others.

Apart from attractive deals, Amazon India is offering bank cash back offers. SBI customers who shop for Rs 4,999 are eligible for a 10 percent cash-back when they shop on their personal computer and a 15 percent (maximum Rs 1,750 cashback at checkout) when they shop on the Amazon App.

Customers opting to go cashless can avail additional cash-back when they pay with SBI credit and debit cards.

Along with bank offers, customers who use Amazon Pay Balance to pay for orders between Rs 250 and Rs 4,999 can avail 10 percent cash-back when they shop on the PC and 15 percent cash-back when they shop on the Amazon App (maximum Rs 750 cashback at checkout).

Top deals to look out for on Day 1 of Amazon Great Indian Sale:

1. Moto G Plus, 4th Gen (16 GB) is available for Rs 11,499 instead of the original price of Rs 13,499. Visit here.

The Lenovo Z2 Plus. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2. Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) is available for Rs 17,499 instead of the original price of Rs 19,999. Visit here.

3. Apple iPhone 5S (Space Grey 16GB) is available for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 25,000. Visit here.

4. Xbox One 1TB Console - Tom Clancy's The Division Bundle will be available for Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 28,990 between 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM. Visit here.

5. Samsung 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED TV is available for Rs 27,900 along with an additional Rs 1000 off on exchange. Visit here.

6. Xbox One 1TB Console - 3 Games Holiday Bundle will be available for Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 28,990 between 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM. Visit here.

The Oneplus 3T. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

7. OnePlus 3T (64GB) is available for Rs 29,999 along with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Visit here.

8. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999. Visit here.

9. Canon EOS 1200D 18MP Digital SLR Camera is available for Rs 23,999 instead of Rs 36,995. Visit here.

10. Sanyo 109 cm (43) Full HD LED TV is available for Rs 23,490 instead of Rs 33,990. Visit here.

The Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

11. Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime will be available for Rs 8,999 between 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM. Visit here.

Apart from these, Amazon India is also featuring a ‘Musafir Offer’ in which 10 people will win all-expense paid trips to Europe for two members from Musafir. Also, Renault will be sponsoring prizes for 10 lucky winners who can each win the popular hatchback Renault Kwid.