Amazon Great Indian Sale: iPhone 6s at Rs 34,999, Moto G5 at Rs 10,999 and More

The Amazon Great Indian sale is on and there are pretty impressive tech deals that you can check out. Moreover, it is raining discounts on accessories, laptops, and television sets by LG, Samsung and BPL.

We have curated the top smartphone deals that you should look out for in Amazon Great Indian Sale.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Users can get the OnePlus 3 at a discount of Rs 1000 in the Amazon sale over its regular price tag of Rs 27,999. Also, there is the exchange discount of Rs 11,002. The OnePlus 3T is available with up to Rs 11,002 off if you exchange an old smartphone.

iPhone 6s

The iPhone 6s, which usually sells for Rs 38,000, is now available for Rs 34,000. Also, there is an additional discount of Rs 11,002 if the user is opting for the exchange offer.

iPhone 5s and iPhone SE

If you are not fond of carrying bulky handsets then the iPhone 5 SE and iPhone 5s fit the bill. The iPhone 5s (16GB) and iPhone SE are selling at Rs 15,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively on Amazon India. There's an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 11,002.

Moto Z

The Moto Z is selling at Rs 34,999 with an additional discount of up to 11,002 for people who choose the exchange offer.

Moto G5

The newly-launched Moto G5 is available for Rs 1,000 and Amazon is offering exchange discounts of up to Rs 8,600.