Amazon Great Indian Sale – Sneak Peek
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)
Just like every year this is also Amazon India organized Amazon Great Indian Sale starting from 12 am (midnight) on May 11th up to 11:59 pm on May 14th. The sale will allow customers to leverage exclusive deals on the website for three days.
Amazon’s Prime members will have free one-day and two-day shipping across a large selection and free unlimited video streaming along with 30 minutes early access to other top deals.
Customers with more than Rs 500 Amazon Pay balance are automatically eligible for a contest where lucky customers can win Rs 1 lakh every hour.
Amazon is also offering a flat 75% discount on bestselling eBooks along with 1-year Kindle Unlimited subscription at a discounted price.
Additionally Amazon.in is offering No-Cost EMI – Buy Now, Pay Later in Installments for Bajaj Finserv Cardholders and 10 percent cashback to Citibank credit and debit cards holder.
