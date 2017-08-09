Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top 5 Deals on iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, Honor 6X And More

The two E-commerce giants in India - Amazon and Flipkart have recently announced their respective pre-Independence Day sales – The Great Indian Sale and The Big Freedom Sale. The sales are now live, starting midnight of August 9. Amazon India is offering up to 35 percent off on mobile phones and up to 40 percent off on Power banks, headphones and Bluetooth headsets in its Great Indian Sale. Other electronic appliances will be available at a discount of up to 50 percent. The sale sees maximum discount of up to 70 percent on Fashion and Home and Kitchen Appliances. Additionally, Amazon is offering a 15 percent cashback on payments through Amazon Pay and SBI Debit and Credit cards on the app and 10 percent on the website. There will also be Prime exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.Here are the top 5 smartphone deals under Amazon's Great Indian Sale which are not to be missed:The flagship prior to the OnePlus 5 is now available on Amazon at a price of Rs 27,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs 29,999.The Apple iPhone 7 sees a 23 percent off under the sale and is now available at a price of Rs 42,999. The Apple iPhone 6 is also under discount and is priced at Rs 23,999.The Lenovo smartphone has been put up on offer with a whopping discount of Rs 9,000. The smartphone now costs Rs 10,999 under the Great Indian Sale.Honor's budget offering with a Dual Camera now comes at a price of Rs 12,999, after a discount of 7 percent.The Motorola smartphone sees a Rs 2,000 off under the sale and is now priced at Rs 14,999.The smartphones come with exchange offers of up to Rs 20,000 and a no cost EMI option.