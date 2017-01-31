Amazon.in Launches Fresh Flower Store Across 5 Cities

Amazon.in today announced the launch of its Fresh Flower Store across Five Cities.

The store offers customers a selection of over 1500 products including 10 types of unique flora. There is also an option of door-step delivery.

Currently, customers residing in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad can avail this service.

Customers can choose flower arrangements, bouquets, baskets, and flower bunches from some of the leading flower brands such as Ferns N Petals, Indian Gifts Portal, FloraIndia, Flaberry and more.

Customers can avail delivery of flowers for the same day as well as for a day in advance.

Currently, only online payment options would be available for customers shopping from the Fresh Flower Store.

