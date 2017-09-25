Amazon India Records Best Ever Great India Festival Sales

Amazon hosted its Great Indian Festival 21 to 24 September with a marathon of 96 hours of great deals on big brands offered by thousands of sellers. For the first time ever Prime members had 12 hours of early access and exclusive deals. With over 160 million products, Amazon scaled up its operations to 41 Fulfilment centers (FCs) to provide customers with the best-ever shopping experience with India’s online shopping selection.Smartphones brands like Samsung, Redmi and OnePlus seen increase in sales of about five times more during this period. Apart from smartphones, large appliances grew four times in the first two days of the Great Indian Televisions grew two times backed by sales in TCL, Sanyo, BPL, Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung, Smart TV sales doubled over last year Diwali.Prime members are fans of Amazon Devices as they bought 9 out of every 10 Kindle devices sold during the first two days of the Great Indian Sale. Prime members also accounted for around seven times increase in new signups for Kindle Unlimited subscriptions. More new customers in newer towns and cities experienced Amazon shopping with 85% New Customer Acquisition in Tier II and III cities. Customers from the most remote parts of India voted for Amazon with orders from Leh(Diskit/Hunder/Turtuk), Minicoy, Kiltan,Kalpeni (Lakshadweep) ; Champin,Trinket, Mile Tilek(Andaman & Nicobar); Tirap(Arunachal) and Saiha(Mizoram).