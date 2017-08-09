Amazon India Claims Fake Discount on BlackBerry KEYone

Amazon India has already kickstarted its ‘Great Indian Sale’ offers and in a bid to lure online shoppers, the e-commerce giant has posted attractive deals on almost everything it sells. While e-commerce websites are notoriously known to markup prices from its end to show greater discount percent, Amazon.in seems to have its ‘attractive deal’ on the recently launched BlackBerry KEYone a bit too far.Amazon.in is claiming to provide a 7 percent discount on the BlackBerry KEYone along with ‘No Cost EMI’ offer and is selling the phone for Rs 39,990, instead of the claimed MRP of Rs 42,990. For those unaware, the BlackBerry KEYone was launched, just 10 days back, for the same price of Rs 39,990. While the MRP of the BlackBerry KEYone smartphone could have been written as Rs 42,990 on the box, but when the device is officially launched for Rs 39,990, there is no merit in claiming a discount of 7 percent and then selling it for the same launch price. This dea is even 'fulfilled by Amazon'.The BlackBerry KEYone QWERTY Android phone comes with a special Space bar which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. It offers a 4.5-inch display in 3:2 aspect ratio. The BlackBerry KEYone Android phone is also powered by the DTEK app, which was first released with the Priv. The KEYone comes with BlackBerry Hub. All messages are unified in one inbox. BlackBerry KEYone comes with the latest version of Android Nougat.Android 7.1 Nougat4.5-inch scratch-resistant IPS LCD display (1620 x 1080p)Qualcomm Snapdragon 6253 GB RAM12MP rear, Sony IMX378 sensor, 4K video, f/2.08MP front camera32 GB + microSD3,505 mAh (non-removable)Quick Charge 3.0