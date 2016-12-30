Amazon India Launchpad Receives 400 Applications in Two Weeks

In a push towards the governments 'Startup India initiative, Amazon.in's global programme 'Amazon Launchpad received 400 applications within two weeks of its launch.

Read more: OnePlus 5 With Water Resistance to Launch Soon? Here's What to Expect

The programme was announced earlier this month with an aim to make it easier for Indian startups to launch, market and distribute their products to millions of Amazon customers across the country and around the world through a dedicated store.

Don't miss: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP

"We hope more and more Indian start-ups join Amazon Launchpad and make the most of this exceptional opportunity to get access to big consumer markets nationally and internationally," said Jason Feldman, Director Global Innovations, Amazon, in a statement.

Most of the applicants are young start-ups that are about one and half years old. About 60 per cent of the applicants have never sold on Amazon.in before.

Read more: Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016

Electronics, health, personal care and grocery are among the major categories that have seen peak number of applicants. While bulk applications have been received from the metros, startups from tier 2 and tier 3 towns like Mehsana, Hubli and Thissur have also come forward and applied.

Similar attraction has been seen with international applications coming in from countries including Singapore, the US, Finland, Ireland and Italy, the company said.

The Amazon Launchpad store on Amazon.in features over 400 innovative products ranging from wearable technology, smart homes, food and beverage, health monitoring, educational toys and more.