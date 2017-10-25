Amazon Kindle App Update: One-Tap Access, Navigation Bar And More

Amazon has announced an all-new Kindle app that is designed for book lovers and provides easy access to Kindle features like moving between the pages of a book, library, personalised bookstore and more. The all-new Kindle app is available now in the App Store and Google Play and will be delivered as part of a free, over-the-air update starting this week. “We’ve built the new Kindle app from the ground up for book lovers, giving readers easy access to everything they might want to do with their books, all in one place,” said Chuck Moore, Vice President, Kindle.The new Kindle app sports an all-new design which aims to make switching back and forth between the pages of a book seamless, whether it’s starting the next chapter in a book or making a quick search through the library. The Kindle app design includes larger book covers, new fonts, a new app icon, and new light and dark background themes to choose from. It also provides a One-Tap Access through a new bottom bar navigation which automatically shows an icon of the book that is currently being read by the user. The bottom bar also provides quick access to Kindle’s features like switching between the pages of a book, Kindle library, user's personal bookstore and more.In addition, the new Kindle app carries a search bar that is always available throughout the app, so whether a book is in the library or among the millions of titles in the Kindle Store, it’s easier to find it.