Amazon Launches Waterproof 'Kindle Oasis' For Rs 21,999

Amazon on Thursday launched its most advanced e-book reader 'Kindle Oasis' that features company's highest-resolution 'Paperwhite Display' and is the first waterproof (IPX8) device. The all-new Kindle Oasis is available for pre-order for Rs 21,999 for the 8GB model and Rs 28,999 for the 32GB model (WiFi + free 3G). The device will start shipping from November 13. 'Kindle Oasis' has a battery life measured in weeks and has the fast-charging capability that allows it to go from zero to fully-charged in less than two hours. "Ten years ago, we introduced our first Kindle with the mission of delivering any book ever written in 60 seconds or less," said Dave Limp, Senior Vice President, Amazon Devices, in a statement."With a larger 7-inch, 300 PPI display, waterproof design, the all-new 'Kindle Oasis' is our most advanced Kindle ever. Its thin, light and waterproof design allow readers to stay engaged in the author's world in even more ways and places than ever before," added Limp. With 7-inch 300 PPI display, the device fits over 30 percent more words per page and it has the fastest page turns of any Kindle. The crisp and laser-quality text reads like paper with uniform display lighting and no glare, even in bright sunlight.It has a 3.4mm display that features strongest cover glass and a new aluminium back. 'Kindle Oasis' can be immersed in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. Customers can also buy covers that open like a book, automatically waking the device when opened and putting it to sleep when closed. The water-safe fabric covers can be purchased for Rs 2,999 and come in indigo, charcoal and sandstone colours. The premium leather covers are available for Rs 3,999 and come in black and merlot.