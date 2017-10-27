Amazon Prime Membership Offer: Rs 499 Annual Subscription to Last Till Oct 30

Amazon Prime Subscription accessibility to consumers in India is about to become a bit more resilient as the e-commerce giant has announced an increase in the price of its Prime membership. Amazon Prime Subscription, which costs Rs 499 a year is set to go up to Rs 999 by the company. The current offer price for the Prime membership will be valid until October 30, 2017, post which, the membership cost will be increased to Rs 999 a year.Amazon Prime membership offers unlimited free 1 day and 2 day delivery over 11 million Amazon products online, free standard delivery without a minimum purchase, exclusive deals on bestselling products and instant access to Amazon Prime Video with the latest movies and TV shows. Additionally, Amazon Family offers members who are young parents a 15 percent off on diaper subscription all year-round and soon adding to such benefits, Prime members will have instant access to a catalogue of songs across International and national selection with Amazon Prime Music.