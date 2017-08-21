Amazon Sale: OnePlus 5 8GB Variant Now Available in Slate Gray Colour

OnePlus has now made available a Slate Gray colour variant in an 8GB RAM version of its recently launched flagship – the OnePlus 5. After the launch of the Soft Gold colour variant earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone company has brought the slate Gray colour to the 8GB RAM offering of the phone, which was previously limited to its 6GB RAM variant. The colour variant is now available in India on the OnePlus official website and on its exclusive E-commerce partner Amazon India.Amazon India is also running its OnePlus Super Seller Week, wherein the website is offering an extra Rs 2,000 discount on exchange upon the purchase of OnePlus 5. In addition, Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 1500 as ‘Amazon Pay Balance’ upon using American Express Cards for the purchase. The OnePlus 5 is available at 3/6 months ‘No Cost EMI’ on using Credit Cards. A big plus is a free 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance being offered by Kotak 811.Additional offers on the OnePlus 5 purchase include deals on Cleartrip, Rs 500 promotion credit for Kindle eBooks, 75GB of free data and 3 months of free Vodafone Play and extra Rs 250 as Amazon Pay Balance upon streaming content on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ app. The OnePlus Super Seller Week on Amazon starts today August 21 and will last until Friday, August 25.As for its specifications, the OnePlus 5 comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor which powers a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080P Full HD resolution. There is also a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that also supports OnePlus’ exclusive Dash-charging. The primary cameras of OnePlus 5 include a 16-megapixel main sensor that comes coupled with a 20-megapixel telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also includes features like Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE class connectivity.