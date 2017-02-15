Amazon Takes on Microsoft Skype With Video Conferencing App 'Chime'

Amazon has come up with its own video conferencing app – Chime for online meetings. The app comes as a competition to Microsoft’s Skype and Cisco’s WebEx.

As per a report, Amazon Chime offers a free service for a video call and a chat room with 2 users at the max.

A monthly fee, starting from $2.50 per user, will be needed for any additional services. Features like Active Directory integration, video meetings of up to 100 people, custom URLs, attending the meetings from a regular phone line can be availed with an increased monthly fee of $15 per user.

Amazon Chime is a free to download app for iOS, Android, Windows and MacOS users.

With the prices falling in a higher bracket, Amazon Chime might find it hard to compete with Microsoft Skype and Cisco WebEx, both being established players in the Video-calling segment.

To start with, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial period to businesses to try the full Pro-service.

