Amazon to Charge Rs 999 For 'Prime' Subscription Soon

Amazon India will increase the subscription fee for its 'Prime' service to Rs 999 in India in the coming days, up from the current introductory price of Rs 499. "Prime membership is available for only a few more days at the special introductory price of Rs 499 a year... after which we'll move to the strikethrough price of Rs 999," Amazon India said in an emailed statement.While Amazon Prime was originally available at Rs 999, the price was slashed around July last year. In India, Prime members get unlimited free 1-day and 2- day delivery service on over 11 million products as well as access to exclusive deals. Amazon did not disclose the number of Prime users in India. Besides, Amazon also allows its Prime members access to its Prime Video service without any additional costs.