Amazon to Conduct Workshop For Entrepreneurs on Global Selling

E-commerce major Amazon will conduct a workshop to educate small and medium businesses and enable entrepreneurs to sell their products to consumers across the globe.

The workshop will focus on Amazon's global selling programme that enables easy, simple and convenient access for all Indian sellers to sell their products globally, Amazon said in a statement.

The workshop will be held at Saket in the national capital.

The e-commerce major launched its global selling programme in India in 2015, which helps Indian businesses take their 'Made in India' products to millions of customers across the globe through 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

Commenting on the workshop, Amazon India Head-Global Selling Abhijit Kamra said: "We see immense potential in Delhi and look forward to enabling thousands of SMBs in the city to expand their business through our global selling programme."

The company claims to have over 20,000 sellers today from India selling over 45 million products.

The workshop will witness participation from entrepreneurs across regional product categories, including health and personal care, grocery, beauty, copper mugs, leather bags and mobile covers, among others.

The workshop will include modules educating SMBs on the global opportunity, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services such as fulfillment by Amazon and sponsored ads.