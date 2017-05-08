X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Amazon Under Fire For Displaying Distorted Map of India
The Indian map is sold by a newly-registered seller on the platform called DIYthinker for C$25.35. (Image: Twitter)
Amazon Canada marketplace is in soup again for for selling India's map with the exception of disputed areas occupied by neighbours Pakistan and China.
The distorted Indian map caught the attention of BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who tweetedfor immediate removal of the map and that the product be removed from the e-commerce site.
sponsored
— Tajinder Pal S Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 6,
2017
The Indian map is sold by a newly-registered seller on the platform called DIYthinker for C$25.35
Earlier, the marketplace landed in trouble for selling a product depicting the Indian Tricolor on a doormat after which external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had stepped in to ask Amazon Canada to take down the product.
First Published: May 8, 2017, 1:56 PM IST
Recommended For You
- SRK Makes an Interesting Revelation About Smriti's Stepdaughter
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Xiaomi to Launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's All You Need to Know
- Ex-Lovers Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Are Back Together?
- 'MS Dhoni Still the Best Person to Guide Virat Kohli'