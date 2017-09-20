Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amazon Working on 'Smart Glasses' as Its First Wearable Device: Report

The device, designed like a regular pair of spectacles, will allow Amazon's digital assistant Alexa to be summoned anytime at all places, the report said.

Reuters

Updated:September 20, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amazon Working on 'Smart Glasses' as Its First Wearable Device: Report
Amazon Working on 'Smart Glasses' as Its First Wearable Device: Report (Photo: Reuters)
Amazon.com is working on its first wearable device - a pair of 'smart glasses', the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The device, designed like a regular pair of spectacles, will allow Amazon's digital assistant Alexa to be summoned anytime at all places, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans. There would be a bone-conduction audio system in the device to allow the wearer to hear Alexa without inserting headphones into his or her ears, according to the report. Amazon was not immediately available to comment on the report outside regular business hours.

Earlier this year, Alphabet Inc re-introduced its own wearable glass headset, Google Glass, after discontinuing its production last year.

Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
Also Watch: First Look | Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X

 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES