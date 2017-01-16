Amazon's Great Indian Sale to Make Way for 7,500 Temporary Jobs

Amazon will create well over 7,500 temporary jobs for its upcoming sale, and these positions will mostly be in logistics to ensure smooth deliveries.

Read more: Apple iPhone 8 To Have All Glass Front and Back, Stainless Steel Frame?

Amazon.in will host its 'Great Indian Sale' between January 20-22, 2017.

"We have opened more than 7,500 seasonal roles for our upcoming Great Indian Sale. These roles will be available at 27 Fulfilment Centres, over 100 delivery stations and close to 15 sort centres across the country," Amazon India Vice President India Customer Fulfilment Akhil Saxena told .

Read more: After Indian Flag Doormat, Amazon Now Sells Mahatma Gandhi Chappal

He added that throughout the year, Amazon.in generates thousands of seasonal job opportunities, as well as opportunities for long-term career development.

"Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway and will be trained for the upcoming sale. We are excited to welcome these new personnel," he said.