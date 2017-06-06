AMD Releases Radeon Pro 500 Series Graphics for iMac

US chipmaker AMD unveiled a high-performance, power-efficient "Radeon Pro 500" series graphics for Apple iMac.

The new graphics enables extraordinary computing experiences, gaming and immersive virtual reality (VR) on select models.

"Radeon Pro 500" series graphics harnesses up to 5.5 TFLOPS (a unit) of performance, making use of the "Polaris" GPU architecture.

"It is satisfying to see the capabilities of 'Radeon Pro 500' series in elegant form factors and enabling amazing content creation, gaming and VR experiences," said Raja Koduri, Senior Vice President and Chief Architect, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD, in a statement.

Available in the new 21.5- and 27-inch iMac, it enables fluid content creation with exceptional performance and support for GPU acceleration across a range of creative applications on the Mac platform, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop.

