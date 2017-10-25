Amkette Evo TV 3 With 4K Picture Quality, Gaming Support Launched For Rs 7,999
With a repository of curated content, the Amkette EVO TV 3 comes with an easy to use interface that also enables multi-tasking.
Amkette Evo TV 3 Streaming Media Player has been launched at a price of Rs 7,999. (Image: Amkette)
Amkette has announced the launch of Evo TV 3, its latest offering for TV-viewers with 4K resolution wifi and updated 2 GB RAM. The new Evo TV 3 aims to deliver an enhanced video experience with 4K picture quality for movies, TV shows, live sports and video games. It runs on an optimized Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 and smart supports Evo gamepad for TV gaming. The Evo TV 3 is powered by an Octa-Core 64 bit CPU and Arm Mali 450 Penta-core GPU processor.
With a repository of curated content, the EVO TV 3 comes with an easy to use interface that also enables multi-tasking. The air remote of the EVO TV 3 has been designed ergonomically and sports navigation keys as well as one-click multimedia keys. Evo TV 3 comes with 8GB storage which can be further extended to 128Gb using a Class 10 SD card.
Also read: Netflix to Focus on Connected TVs With Increased TV Viewership Across APAC
Speaking on the launch, Rajiv Bapna, Director, Amkette said, “We are delighted to be launching this product for all the TV and gaming lovers out there. Evo Tv 3 sets the benchmark with its cutting edge technology and Ultra HD 4K picture with HDR and 7.1 channel surround sound.”
With the help of Kodi, the EVO TV 3 aims to smarten the personal media library of the users. It allows users to wirelessly stream photos, videos and even music from their smartphone, tablet or laptop onto the big screen.
The Evo TV 3 will be available at a price of Rs 7999 online and offline.
