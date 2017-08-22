Android 8.0 Oreo is Here While Only 1.2 Percent Users Are on Latest Android 7.1 OS

(Source: Google)

Can Android Oreo really come to the rescue? Because Google should better be praying for it. The version 8 of the Android is announced in all glory while precisely 61.5 percent (Android dashboard) users globally are still using either Android version 5 or 6. As far as the latest Android Nougat is concerned, only 13.5 percent are using it. And out of this 13.5 percent, only 1.2 percent users are on the latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.No matter how much Google tries to make Android Oreo sound cool, it seems more like a Nougat add-on at the best. Also, all the new features Google have introduced in Oreo will not reach the majority of the users for a year at least, given the slow pace of Android Nougat adoption—just 13.5 percent since the launch in 2016.First showcased in the Google I/O developer's conference this year, the Android Oreo has been aimed to make the experience of the Android users more fluidic and efficient. This is not a significantly major release. The version 8.0 mainly brings Sony’s LDAC technology for better Bluetooth audio experience, restricts background processes to save battery, improved multitasking with PIP mode along with some cosmetic changes.The Android fragmentation problem is becoming more and more difficult for Google with every new Android release. If all the sweet Android goodies are just restricted to less than 15 percent of the users while the rest have to rely on custom interfaces then things are no sweeter for developers and users alike. All in all it kills the sole purpose of having the latest software.So, why should you as a user be concerned about Android fragmentation? Consider this example. Google had baked-in fingerprint sign-on feature way back in Android Marshmallow. With this, users could use fingerprints to authorise payments or authenticate accounts. May be, users could have natively got fingerprint lock support to secure WhatsApp by now. But with very little adoption of the latest Android version, all app developers are not keen on rolling such features.