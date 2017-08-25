Android 8.0 Oreo Update to Come to HTC U11, U Ultra, HTC 10 in Q4
HTC has confirmed that the Android 8.0 Oreo Update will soon be rolled out to its smartphones by Q4. Find out which HTC smartphones have been confirmed to receive the update soon.
HTC Smartphones will get the Android Oreo update by Q4. (Image: HTC USA/ Twitter)
Earlier, we had put together a list of smartphones that were expected to get the Android 8.0 Oreo Operating System this year. One by one, several of these companies are confirming the roll-out of the new Google Android OS on their range of smartphones and this time, it is the turn of HTC.
In a tweet on Thursday, HTC USA announced the names of the HTC smartphones that will get the Android Oreo update later this year. The tweet also mentioned that the new Android version will be made available on the HTC smartphones in Q4 of 2017.
As per the tweet, the roll-out for the Android 8.0 Oreo update will begin with HTC U11, followed by HTC U Ultra and HTC 10. The three HTC smartphones are currently running Android Nougat.
Earlier, OnePlus and HMD Global confirmed the software’s roll-out to their range of smartphones. The previous OnePlus flagships – OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be getting the update around the same time but it will be the last software update for the two OnePlus smartphones. Even HMD Global announced the roll-out to its smartphones – Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Apart from these, the latest flagships of both the companies – OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8, will also be getting the Android Oreo update soon.
We're excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products! pic.twitter.com/B2Os1tOONP— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 24, 2017
