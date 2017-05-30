Android Creator to Reveal Essential Smartphone Today

Start-up Essential is set to reveal its first smartphone on May 30, 2017. But this isn't just any new handset, as the phone will be the first model made by Andy Rubin, the creator of Android.

On the eve of its official unveiling, the only thing known about Essential's smartphone is that it has a virtually borderless display, as seen in a first image posted online by Andy Rubin himself a few weeks ago.

Another photo showing the smartphone's silhouette, shared on social media by Essential, seems to show a camera for shooting 360-degree photos and videos. This could be one of many accessories designed to be hooked up to the device via a special connector, helping the phone to stand out from competitors and boost performance to meet specific user needs.

The smartphone will no doubt be designed to get the very best out of Google's mobile operating system, like Google's own Pixel handset. Several specialist websites report that this 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) smartphone may feature a powerful processor (the Qualcomm SnapDragon 835) and 4GB of RAM.

Andy Rubin is the co-founder of the Android mobile operating system. The former senior vice-president of mobile and digital content at Google quit the American tech giant in 2014 to focus on other projects.

