Android Lollipop Still Has Most Users; Less Than 1 Percent on Nougat

Even after almost six months of the launch of Android Nougat version, the majority of Android smartphones are still stuck on the older Lollipop version. The new Android Nougat OS can be found on less 1 percent of Android smartphones globally.

While the number of users on Android Marshmallow has increased, the much older Android KitKat OS still has 22 percent of users on board.

Android Lollipop has 33.4 percent of users while around 11 percent users are even using Android Jelly Bean as of January 2017.

In December 2016, Google had released the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1 update for its Pixel line of phones. Nexus devices like the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P are also eligible to receive the update.

The new firmware update brings new emojis that reflect the pivotal roles women play in the world, female welders and men getting haircuts for Nexus devices, option to send GIFs directly from the keyboard on supported apps such as Google Allo, Google Messenger and Hangouts and so on.