'Android O' Coming to OnePlus 3, 3T

A month after OnePlus 3 received Android 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS) update through a closed beta programme, the company has released its first "Android O" open beta build for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The Android O update will include significant system enhancements including updated security patch, smart-text selection, quick settings design among others, the company said in a statement."We would like to highlight that the update is further to the recent over-the-air (OTA) rollout for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. Through the last update, we added various OnePlus 5 features to the OnePlus 3 and 3T and will continue to offer relevant software improvements," OnePlus added. Unlike the closed beta programme, upgrades introduced through the company's open beta channel can be availed by users and based on their experience and feedback, the company will improve the upgrades before officially rolling them out.The company released OnePlus 3T less than six months after OnePlus 3 and both have been highly successful devices. OnePlus 3T's is powered by Snapdragon 821 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage and a 3400mAh battery.